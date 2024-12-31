Who's Playing

Marquette Golden Eagles @ Providence Friars

Current Records: Marquette 11-2, Providence 7-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

Marquette and Providence are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The Friars have the home-court advantage, but the Golden Eagles are expected to win by six points.

Marquette can't be too worried about heading out to take on Providence: they just beat Xavier at home, who had been dominant on their own court up to that point. It was close, but Marquette ultimately received the gift of a 72-70 win from a begrudging Golden Eagles squad. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory they have posted since November 20, 2023.

Marquette got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was David Joplin out in front who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus five rebounds and three blocks. Kam Jones was another key player, scoring 20 points along with eight assists.

Even though they won, Marquette struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Providence entered their game against St. John's last Friday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Providence lost 72-70 to St. John's on a last-minute jump shot From Zuby Ejiofor. The Friars were up 38-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

The victory made it two in a row for Marquette and bumps their season record up to 11-2. As for Providence, their loss ended a six-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 7-6.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: Marquette has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Marquette was able to grind out a solid win over Providence in their previous matchup back in March, winning 79-68. Will Marquette repeat their success, or does Providence have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Marquette is a solid 6-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Providence and Marquette both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.