Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Purdue Boilermakers

Current Records: Toledo 6-5, Purdue 8-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena -- West Lafayette, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $57.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Purdue. They will finish 2024 at home by hosting the Toledo Rockets at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mackey Arena. The Boilermakers will be looking to keep their 22-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for Purdue, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 87-69 loss to Auburn.

C.J. Cox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Trey Kaufman-Renn, who went 7 for 10 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds.

Even though they lost, Purdue smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 87 points the game before, Toledo faltered in their matchup last Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: Toledo lost to Houston, and Toledo lost bad. The score wound up at 78-49. The Rockets were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Purdue has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-4 record this season. As for Toledo, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 6-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Purdue hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Toledo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.3. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Odds

Purdue is a big 20.5-point favorite against Toledo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Boilermakers as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.