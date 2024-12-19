Halftime Report

The last time Queens and Mercer met, the game was decided by 19 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. Sitting on a score of 30-29, Queens has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Queens entered the contest having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Mercer step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Mercer Bears @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Mercer 6-4, Queens 6-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $23.10

What to Know

The Queens Royals and the Mercer Bears will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at The Levine Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a three-game winning streak alive.

Queens will head into Saturday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they proved they can win big last Tuesday (they won by 38) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Gardner-Webb 85-83. With that win, the Royals brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.

Meanwhile, Mercer earned a 75-63 victory over Chicago State on Sunday.

Queens now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Mercer, their win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-4.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Queens hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.5 points per game. However, it's not like Mercer struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Queens is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 3-0 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Queens is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Mercer, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Mercer won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.