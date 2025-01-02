Who's Playing

Stetson Hatters @ Queens Royals

Current Records: Stetson 2-11, Queens 7-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

The Levine Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Queens is preparing for their first Atlantic Sun Conference matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Stetson Hatters will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET at The Levine Center. The Royals might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers last Saturday.

Queens is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Ole Miss just ended the team's four-game winning streak last Saturday. The match between them and the Rebels wasn't particularly close, with Queens falling 80-62.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Leo Colimerio, who went 6 for 10 en route to 13 points. His performance made up for a slower game against BYU back in November.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 103 points the game before, Stetson faltered in their contest on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by Florida on the road and fell 85-45. The matchup marked the Hatters' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Stetson struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Florida racked up 19.

Queens' loss dropped their record down to 7-6. As for Stetson, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-11.

Queens came up short against Stetson when the teams last played back in March, falling 83-71. Will Queens have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Queens and Stetson both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.