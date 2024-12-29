Who's Playing

Hofstra Pride @ Quinnipiac Bobcats

Current Records: Hofstra 8-4, Quinnipiac 5-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut

M&T Bank Arena -- Hamden, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Hofstra Pride will wrap up 2024 with a road trip to face off against the Quinnipiac Bobcats at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

Hofstra will head out to face Quinnipiac after giving up their first home loss of the season last Sunday. Hofstra took a hard 60-42 fall against Temple. The matchup marked the Pride's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite their loss, Hofstra saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jean Aranguren, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 14 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, Quinnipiac was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 84-80 to CCSU. The Bobcats have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Hofstra's defeat ended an 11-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 8-4. As for Quinnipiac, their loss dropped their record down to 5-7.

Hofstra skirted past Quinnipiac 72-70 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Does Hofstra have another victory up their sleeve, or will Quinnipiac turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Hofstra won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.