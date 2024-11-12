Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Radford Highlanders

Current Records: Old Dominion 0-2, Radford 1-1

What to Know

The Radford Highlanders will face off against the Old Dominion Monarchs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dedmon Center. The Highlanders will be strutting in after a victory while the Monarchs will be stumbling in from a loss.

Radford took a loss when they played away from home last Monday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Friday. They came out on top against William & Mary by a score of 89-77. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Highlanders considering their 56-point performance the match before.

Radford got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Jarvis Moss out in front who went 8 for 15 en route to 24 points plus six rebounds. Moss had some trouble finding his footing against Pittsburgh last Monday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Ibu Yamazaki, who made all 6 shots he took racking up 17 points.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They took a serious blow against Arizona, falling 102-44. Having soared to a lofty 82 points in the game before, the Monarchs' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Old Dominion struggled to work together and finished the game with only two assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Arizona racked up 21.

The victory got Radford back to even at 1-1. As for Old Dominion, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Radford and Old Dominion were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, but Radford came up empty-handed after a 69-68 defeat. Will Radford have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Looking ahead, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. They finished last season with a 14-13-1 record against the spread.

Odds

Radford is a 4.5-point favorite against Old Dominion, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

Old Dominion won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.