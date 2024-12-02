Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Yale 4-4, Rhode Island 7-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 2, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rhode Island Rams at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Bulldogs were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Yale's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with Delaware last Sunday. Yale took a 100-94 hit to the loss column at the hands of Delaware. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game last Saturday (91), the Bulldogs still had to take the loss.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Townsend, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Bez Mbeng was another key player, posting 20 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island entered their tilt with UT Arlington on Thursday with six consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with seven. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 83-78.

Rhode Island can attribute much of their success to Jamarques Lawrence, who went 5 for 9 en route to 18 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Sebastian Thomas, who went 8 for 12 en route to 18 points plus three steals.

Rhode Island was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as UT Arlington only posted ten.

Yale's defeat dropped their record down to 4-4. As for Rhode Island, their win bumped their record up to 7-0.

Monday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Yale has been crazy accurate this season, having nailed 50.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've nailed 52.7% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Yale came up short against Rhode Island in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 76-72. Can Yale avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Rhode Island is a 3.5-point favorite against Yale, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Rhode Island won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.