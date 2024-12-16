Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Alcorn State 0-11, Rice 7-3

What to Know

Braves fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Rice Owls at 8:00 p.m. ET at Tudor Fieldhouse. The Braves might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 18 turnovers last Saturday.

Alcorn State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. The match between them and Oklahoma wasn't a total blowout, but with Alcorn State falling 94-78 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Davian Williams, who had 13 points plus seven assists and two steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Wichita State two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Michael Pajeaud, who scored 12 points along with five assists.

Even though they lost, Alcorn State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Rice's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a 75-66 hit to the loss column at the hands of Texas State last Sunday.

Despite the loss, Rice had strong showings from Caden Powell, who went 5 for 6 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds, and Trae Broadnax, who posted 13 points along with six rebounds.

Alcorn State's defeat was their 11th straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 0-11. As for Rice, their loss dropped their record down to 7-3.

Odds

Rice is a big 17.5-point favorite against Alcorn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

