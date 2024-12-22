Halftime Report

Prairie View is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 27-23 lead against Rice.

Prairie View entered the matchup with ten straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it 11. Can they turn things around, or will Rice hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Rice Owls

Current Records: Prairie View 1-10, Rice 8-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Rice Owls' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Prairie View Panthers at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Tudor Fieldhouse.

Prairie View is facing Rice at the wrong time: Rice suffered their first home loss of the season on Thursday and they're likely out for redemption. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 69-68 to the Trailblazers. The Owls' season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview.

Meanwhile, Prairie View's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their tenth straight loss. They took a serious blow against UCLA, falling 111-75. The Panthers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Despite the defeat, Prairie View had strong showings from Jordan Tillmon, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points, and Nick Anderson, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds and two steals.

Prairie View struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

Rice's loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-4. As for Prairie View, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-10.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Rice has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Prairie View, though, as they've been averaging only 27.7. Given Rice's sizable advantage in that area, Prairie View will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Rice against Prairie View in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured an 82-56 win. Does Rice have another victory up their sleeve, or will Prairie View turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Rice is a big 14.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Rice has won both of the games they've played against Prairie View in the last 2 years.