Who's Playing
Rhode Island Rams @ Richmond Spiders
Current Records: Rhode Island 12-3, Richmond 7-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the Richmond Spiders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.
Rhode Island will head out to face Richmond after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Rhode Island fell 75-67 to George Wash. The Rams didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Despite their loss, Rhode Island saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sebastian Thomas, who posted 20 points plus six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Thomas' evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Quentin Diboundje, who scored 14 points in addition to seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against George Mason on Wednesday and fell 64-58.
Like Rhode Island, Richmond lost despite seeing results from several players. Dusan Neskovic led the charge by scoring 16 points. Apostolos Roumoglou was another key player, posting 11 points plus two steals.
Richmond struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as George Mason pulled down 13.
Rhode Island's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-3. As for Richmond, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.
Rhode Island came up short against Richmond when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 85-77. Can Rhode Island avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.
- Feb 21, 2024 - Richmond 85 vs. Rhode Island 77
- Jan 17, 2023 - Richmond 64 vs. Rhode Island 57
- Mar 10, 2022 - Richmond 64 vs. Rhode Island 59
- Jan 25, 2022 - Richmond 70 vs. Rhode Island 63
- Jan 06, 2021 - Richmond 80 vs. Rhode Island 73
- Jan 05, 2020 - Richmond 69 vs. Rhode Island 61
- Jan 09, 2019 - Rhode Island 78 vs. Richmond 67
- Feb 13, 2018 - Rhode Island 85 vs. Richmond 67
- Jan 25, 2017 - Richmond 73 vs. Rhode Island 62
- Jan 05, 2016 - Rhode Island 77 vs. Richmond 65