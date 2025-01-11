Who's Playing

Rhode Island Rams @ Richmond Spiders

Current Records: Rhode Island 12-3, Richmond 7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center -- Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the Richmond Spiders are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Robins Center. The Rams are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 80.8 points per game this season.

Rhode Island will head out to face Richmond after giving up their first home loss of the season on Wednesday. Rhode Island fell 75-67 to George Wash. The Rams didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Rhode Island saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Sebastian Thomas, who posted 20 points plus six rebounds and three steals, was perhaps the best of all. Thomas' evening made it five games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Quentin Diboundje, who scored 14 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Richmond came up short against George Mason on Wednesday and fell 64-58.

Like Rhode Island, Richmond lost despite seeing results from several players. Dusan Neskovic led the charge by scoring 16 points. Apostolos Roumoglou was another key player, posting 11 points plus two steals.

Richmond struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as George Mason pulled down 13.

Rhode Island's defeat ended a nine-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-3. As for Richmond, their loss dropped their record down to 7-9.

Rhode Island came up short against Richmond when the teams last played back in February of 2024, falling 85-77. Can Rhode Island avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.