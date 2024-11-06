Who's Playing

Wagner Seahawks @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Current Records: Wagner 0-0, Rutgers 0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wagner Seahawks will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Tip off is scheduled at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Jersey Mike's Arena.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Rutgers smashed the glass last season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wagner struggles in that department as they averaged 36.2.

Looking back to last season, Rutgers finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Wagner will seek to improve after finishing 13-15.