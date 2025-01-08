Who's Playing

Alabama Crimson Tide @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Alabama 12-2, S. Carolina 10-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

S. Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Alabama Crimson Tide will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Colonial Life Arena.

S. Carolina is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Miss. State just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a serious blow against the Bulldogs, falling 85-50. The match marked the Gamecocks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Zachary Davis, who posted 22 points.

Meanwhile, Alabama had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Saturday. They put a hurting on the Sooners to the tune of 107-79. With the Crimson Tide ahead 48-29 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Mark Sears, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten assists. Those ten assists gave him a new career-high. Another player making a difference was Labaron Philon, who earned 16 points along with five assists and two steals.

Alabama was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Oklahoma only posted ten.

S. Carolina's defeat dropped their record down to 10-4. As for Alabama, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 12-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: S. Carolina has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Alabama (currently ranked first) struggles in that department as they've been averaging 45.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

S. Carolina was pulverized by Alabama 74-47 when the teams last played back in January of 2024. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Sears, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points plus six rebounds and three steals. Back with a vengeance, will S. Carolina be able to stop him this time around? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Alabama is a big 9.5-point favorite against S. Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Crimson Tide as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Alabama has won 9 out of their last 10 games against S. Carolina.