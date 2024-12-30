Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ S. Carolina Gamecocks

Current Records: Presbyterian 7-7, S. Carolina 9-3

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena -- Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the S. Carolina Gamecocks will round out the year against one another at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at at Colonial Life Arena. The Blue Hose are no doubt hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

Presbyterian fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Manhattan on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took an 86-81 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jaspers. That makes it the first time this season the Blue Hose have let down their home crowd.

Meanwhile, S. Carolina came tearing into Sunday's match with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.4 points) and they left with even more momentum. They claimed a resounding 74-48 victory over the Highlanders. The Gamecocks have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matchups by 20 points or more this season.

S. Carolina's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Collin Murray-Boyles led the charge by going 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks. Murray-Boyles has been hot recently, having posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Nick Pringle, who posted 12 points plus eight rebounds.

Presbyterian's defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-7. As for S. Carolina, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 9-3 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Presbyterian hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.4 points per game. However, it's not like S. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Presbyterian came up short against S. Carolina in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 68-57. Can Presbyterian avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

S. Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.