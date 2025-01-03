Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, S. Dak. State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Denver 46-19.

If S. Dak. State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-6 in no time. On the other hand, Denver will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ S. Dak. State Jackrabbits

Current Records: Denver 6-9, S. Dak. State 9-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota

First Bank & Trust Arena -- Brookings, South Dakota TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $19.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for S. Dak. State. They and the Denver Pioneers will face off in a Summit battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at First Bank & Trust Arena. The Jackrabbits will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

S. Dak. State is headed into Thursday's contest after beating the impressive 166.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Alabama. S. Dak. State suffered a bruising 105-82 defeat at the hands of Alabama on Sunday. The Jackrabbits were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-33.

Oscar Cluff put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. His performance made up for a slower matchup against Colorado back in December of 2024.

Meanwhile, Denver entered their game against N. Colorado two weeks ago without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Denver took an 82-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Colorado. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Pioneers in their matchups with the Bears: they've now lost six in a row.

Denver struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

S. Dak. State has been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-6 record this season. As for Denver, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-9.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: S. Dak. State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Denver, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given S. Dak. State's sizable advantage in that area, Denver will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Dak. State beat Denver 76-68 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will S. Dak. State repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

S. Dak. State is a big 15.5-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 15.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

S. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.