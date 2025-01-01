Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ S. Illinois Salukis

Current Records: Evansville 4-9, S. Illinois 5-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center -- Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

S. Illinois is 9-1 against Evansville since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Banterra Center.

On Sunday, S. Illinois came up short against N. Iowa and fell 78-67. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Salukis in their matchups with the Panthers: they've now lost three in a row.

S. Illinois' loss came about despite a quality game from Jarrett Hensley, who went 7 for 13 en route to 20 points plus six rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Hensley a new career-high in threes (four).

Meanwhile, Evansville can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They strolled past Missouri State with points to spare, taking the game 57-40.

Evansville's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Joshua Hughes led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds. Hughes had some trouble finding his footing against Ball State last Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

S. Illinois' defeat dropped their record down to 5-8. As for Evansville, their victory bumped their record up to 4-9.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: S. Illinois has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.8 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Evansville, though, as they've been averaging only 32.4. Given S. Illinois' sizable advantage in that area, Evansville will need to find a way to close that gap.

S. Illinois beat Evansville 65-53 in their previous matchup back in February. Does S. Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Evansville turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

S. Illinois has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Evansville.