Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Weber State 7-13, Sacramento State 6-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against Weber State since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Sacramento State finally turned things around against Idaho State on Thursday. They secured a 75-71 W over the Bengals.

Meanwhile, Weber State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 74-56 fall against Portland State.

Sacramento State's win bumped their record up to 6-13. As for Weber State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Sacramento State came up short against Weber State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 58-53. Will Sacramento State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Weber State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.

  • Feb 10, 2024 - Weber State 58 vs. Sacramento State 53
  • Jan 11, 2024 - Sacramento State 71 vs. Weber State 69
  • Mar 06, 2023 - Weber State 70 vs. Sacramento State 64
  • Feb 16, 2023 - Weber State 52 vs. Sacramento State 49
  • Jan 21, 2023 - Weber State 50 vs. Sacramento State 48
  • Feb 17, 2022 - Weber State 65 vs. Sacramento State 50
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Weber State 79 vs. Sacramento State 59
  • Feb 27, 2021 - Weber State 72 vs. Sacramento State 70
  • Feb 25, 2021 - Weber State 82 vs. Sacramento State 73
  • Mar 11, 2020 - Sacramento State 62 vs. Weber State 54