Who's Playing

Weber State Wildcats @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Weber State 7-13, Sacramento State 6-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: The Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Nest -- Sacramento, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Sacramento State is 2-8 against Weber State since March of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Big Sky battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at The Nest. The Hornets will be strutting in after a victory while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a loss.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Sacramento State finally turned things around against Idaho State on Thursday. They secured a 75-71 W over the Bengals.

Meanwhile, Weber State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They took a hard 74-56 fall against Portland State.

Sacramento State's win bumped their record up to 6-13. As for Weber State, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-13.

Sacramento State came up short against Weber State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 58-53. Will Sacramento State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Weber State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Sacramento State.