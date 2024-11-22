Halftime Report

Sacred Heart and CCSU have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sacred Heart has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead CCSU 43-26.

Sacred Heart came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Sacred Heart Pioneers

Current Records: CCSU 2-2, Sacred Heart 1-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut

William Pitt Center - West Gym -- Fairfield, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $22.39

What to Know

After starting their season with six straight games on the road, Sacred Heart is finally coming home. They will face off against the CCSU Blue Devils at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at William Pitt Center - West Gym. The Pioneers are expected to lose this one by 3.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Sunday, Sacred Heart suffered a grim 89-70 loss to Brown.

Meanwhile, things could have been worse for CCSU, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took an 80-62 loss to Northeastern on Saturday.

Sacred Heart's defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 1-5. As for CCSU, their loss dropped their record down to 2-2.

Sacred Heart and CCSU were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February, but Sacred Heart came up empty-handed after a 68-67 defeat. Can Sacred Heart avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

CCSU is a 3.5-point favorite against Sacred Heart, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 8 out of their last 10 games against CCSU.