Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: American 6-4, Saint Joseph's 6-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks will take on the American Eagles in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at at Hagan Arena. The Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Saint Joseph's would be headed in after a victory, but Charleston made sure that didn't happen. Saint Joseph's fell just short of Charleston by a score of 78-75 last Tuesday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Hawks have suffered since March 20th.

The losing side was boosted by Rasheer Fleming, who went 10 for 14 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Derek Simpson, who posted 11 points plus seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, American waltzed into their matchup two weeks ago with four straight wins... but they left with five. They walked away with an 81-71 win over the Revolutionaries.

Among those leading the charge was Colin Smalls, who went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus two steals. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Greg Jones was another key player, dropping a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Saint Joseph's defeat dropped their record down to 6-4. As for American, they pushed their record up to 6-4 with the victory, which was their third straight at home.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Saint Joseph's has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for American, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Saint Joseph's sizable advantage in that area, American will need to find a way to close that gap.

Going forward, Saint Joseph's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. This contest will be their fifth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Saint Joseph's is a big 12.5-point favorite against American, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

Saint Joseph's won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.