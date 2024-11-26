Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Coppin State 0-7, Saint Joseph's 4-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Saint Joseph's is heading back home. They will welcome the Coppin State Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hagan Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Saint Joseph's is probably headed into the game with a chip on their shoulder considering Texas just ended the team's three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 67-58 to the Longhorns. The match marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Rasheer Fleming, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 20 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (eight).

Even though they lost, Saint Joseph's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Texas only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their 20th straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 93-55 defeat at the hands of George Mason. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-21.

Despite their loss, Coppin State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Julius Ellerbe III, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Toby Nnadozie was another key player, posting 19 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals.

Saint Joseph's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Coppin State, their loss dropped their record down to 0-7.