Who's Playing

Villanova Wildcats @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Villanova 2-1, Saint Joseph's 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Villanova has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Saint Joseph's Hawks at 5:00 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while the Hawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Villanova is headed into the contest following a big victory against N.J. Tech on Friday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Villanova claimed a resounding 91-54 win over N.J. Tech.

Among those leading the charge was Eric Dixon, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Wooga Poplar was another key player, scoring 12 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's came up short against CCSU on Friday and fell 73-67.

Rasheer Fleming put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 19 points and 16 rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against Navy on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. Another player making a difference was Xzayvier Brown, who posted 16 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds.

Villanova now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Saint Joseph's, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-1.

Villanova came up short against Saint Joseph's in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 78-65. Can Villanova avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Villanova has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Saint Joseph's.