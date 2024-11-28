Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Saint Louis and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UMass Lowell 55-43.

If Saint Louis keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, UMass Lowell will have to make due with a 5-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: UMass Lowell 5-2, Saint Louis 3-2

How To Watch

What to Know

UMass Lowell has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will venture away from home to challenge the Saint Louis Billikens at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Chaifetz Arena. The River Hawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 85.9 points per game this season.

Last Monday, UMass Lowell was able to grind out a solid victory over Merrimack, taking the game 81-74.

Meanwhile, Saint Louis beat Quinnipiac 81-67 on Monday.

Saint Louis was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Quinnipiac only posted six.

UMass Lowell's win was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 5-2. As for Saint Louis, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UMass Lowell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.9 points per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.8. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UMass Lowell is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Odds

Saint Louis is a big 7.5-point favorite against UMass Lowell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 8-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 164.5 points.

