Who's Playing

VCU Rams @ Saint Louis Billikens

Current Records: VCU 16-4, Saint Louis 12-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri

Chaifetz Arena -- St. Louis, Missouri TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

VCU is 8-2 against Saint Louis since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Chaifetz Arena. The Rams are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

Last Friday, VCU beat St. Bona. 75-61.

Joe Bamisile was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus six assists and six rebounds. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists. Another player making a difference was Phillip Russell, who posted 16 points in addition to two steals.

VCU was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as St. Bona. only posted seven.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Saint Louis on Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-61 to George Wash.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Robbie Avila, who earned 13 points in addition to three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Gibson Jimerson, who earned 12 points plus seven rebounds and three steals.

VCU pushed their record up to 16-4 with the victory, which was their tenth straight at home. As for Saint Louis, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's matchup: VCU has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. However, it's not like Saint Louis struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

VCU strolled past Saint Louis when the teams last played two weeks ago by a score of 78-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for VCU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

VCU has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Louis.