Who's Playing

App. State Mountaineers @ Sam Houston Bearkats

Current Records: App. State 3-2, Sam Houston 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Trask Coliseum -- Wilmington, North Carolina

What to Know

The Sam Houston Bearkats will face off against the App. State Mountaineers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Trask Coliseum. The Bearkats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.6 points per game this season.

Sam Houston is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Trinity University to the tune of 105-78 on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Bearkats.

Sam Houston was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Trinity University only posted 13.

Meanwhile, App. State skirted by William & Mary 79-76 on Sunday thanks to a clutch jump shot from Dior Conners with but a second left in the second quarter.

App. State can attribute much of their success to Myles Tate, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten assists. Those ten assists gave Tate a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Conners, who went 5 for 9 en route to 15 points.

Sam Houston's win was their tenth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-2. As for App. State, they now also have a winning record of 3-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Wednesday's matchup: Sam Houston has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.2 threes per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.