Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Samford Bulldogs

Current Records: ETSU 10-8, Samford 15-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center -- Homewood, Alabama TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Southern matchup on schedule as the Samford Bulldogs and the ETSU Buccaneers are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pete Hanna Center. The Bulldogs will be looking to keep their 27-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Samford will face ETSU after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Wednesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 165 points. Samford dodged a bullet and finished off Mercer 75-74.

Meanwhile, ETSU didn't have quite enough to beat Furman on Wednesday and fell 73-70. The Buccaneers have struggled against the Paladins recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

ETSU struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Samford has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-3 record this season. As for ETSU, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's game: Samford has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 11.6 threes per game. However, it's not like ETSU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Samford beat ETSU 76-69 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Samford repeat their success, or does ETSU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Samford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against ETSU.