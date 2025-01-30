Who's Playing

Pepperdine Waves @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Pepperdine 8-13, San Diego 4-18

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 30, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

San Diego will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Toreros have now lost eight straight, leaving the team hunting for their first win since December 30.

Last Saturday, San Diego came up short against San Fran. and fell 81-69.

San Diego's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tony Duckett, who had 17 points, and Joey Chammaa, who had 12 points. Chammaa's performance made up for a slower contest against Portland on Thursday. Less helpful for San Diego was Kody Clouet's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, San Diego smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in four consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They strolled past Pacific with points to spare, taking the game 60-44.

Pepperdine's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Moe Odum, who scored 11 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds, and Stefan Todorovic, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. Odum had some trouble finding his footing against Oregon State on Thursday, so this was a step in the right direction.

San Diego's loss dropped their record down to 4-18. As for Pepperdine, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 8-13.

While only Pepperdine took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be San Diego's ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).

San Diego was able to grind out a solid win over Pepperdine in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, winning 57-52. Does San Diego have another victory up their sleeve, or will Pepperdine turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Pepperdine is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Diego has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Pepperdine.