Who's Playing

Portland State Vikings @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Portland State 1-1, San Diego 1-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will face off against the Portland State Vikings at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Friday, San Diego was able to grind out a solid win over Boston U., taking the game 74-60.

Kjay Bradley Jr. was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 10 for 18 en route to 28 points plus seven assists and five rebounds. Santiago Trouet was another key player, dropping a double-double on 11 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Portland State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Monday. They steamrolled past Evergreen State 131-84 on Thursday. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 65-32.

Portland State was working as a unit and finished the game with 35 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Evergreen State only posted 11.

The victory got San Diego back to even at 1-1. As for Portland State, their win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 1-1.

Looking ahead, San Diego is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They finished last season with a 13-16 record against the spread.

San Diego didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against Portland State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but they still walked away with a 69-65 victory. Will San Diego repeat their success, or does Portland State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Diego is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Toreros as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

San Diego has won both of the games they've played against Portland State in the last 6 years.