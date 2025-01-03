Halftime Report

Santa Clara has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 35-27 lead against San Diego.

If Santa Clara keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-6 in no time. On the other hand, San Diego will have to make due with a 4-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Santa Clara Broncos @ San Diego Toreros

Current Records: Santa Clara 9-6, San Diego 4-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 2, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Santa Clara is 8-2 against San Diego since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The Broncos know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with 82 points or more in their past five games -- so hopefully the Toreros like a good challenge.

Santa Clara is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering San Fran. just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Monday. They fell just short of the Dons by a score of 97-94. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (91), the Broncos still had to take the loss.

Johnny O'Neil put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 4-for-5 from long range and dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (87.5%). Christoph Tilly was another key player, scoring 20 points plus six rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for San Diego, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-65 win over Pacific on Monday. The success was a return to things as normal for the Toreros, who in their previous outing suffered a shocking 68-55 upset defeat to the Antelopes.

San Diego can attribute much of their success to Steven Jamerson II, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and 11 rebounds. Jamerson II's performance made up for a slower contest against Grand Canyon on Saturday. Another player making a difference was Bendji Pierre, who posted 13 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, San Diego struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Santa Clara's loss dropped their record down to 9-6. As for San Diego, the victory snapped their losing streak at six games and leaves them with a 4-10 record.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's matchup: Santa Clara has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.1 threes per game. It's a different story for San Diego, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given Santa Clara's sizable advantage in that area, San Diego will need to find a way to close that gap.

Santa Clara took their win against San Diego when the teams last played back in March of 2024 by a conclusive 104-79. Will Santa Clara repeat their success, or does San Diego have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Santa Clara is a big 13.5-point favorite against San Diego, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Santa Clara has won 8 out of their last 10 games against San Diego.