Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Cal Poly 0-0, San Fran. 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Cal Poly Mustangs will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the San Fran. Dons. Tip off is scheduled at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at War Memorial Gymnasium.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: San Fran. kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they averaged only 63.7.

Looking back to last season, San Fran. had a stellar season and finished 22-9. On the other hand, Cal Poly finished 4-28.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for San Fran., as the team is favored by a full 21.5 points. They finished last season with a 17-13 record against the spread.

San Fran. was able to grind out a solid victory over Cal Poly in their previous meeting back in November of 2022, winning 60-48. Will San Fran. repeat their success, or does Cal Poly have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 21.5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Fran. has won both of the games they've played against Cal Poly in the last 4 years.