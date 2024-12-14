Who's Playing

Cal Poly Mustangs @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: Cal Poly 5-6, San Jose State 5-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

What to Know

The San Jose State Spartans will face off against the Cal Poly Mustangs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Provident Credit Union Event Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

San Jose State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 117-80 victory over Lincoln. With that win, the Spartans brought their scoring average up to 75.2 points per game.

San Jose State was working as a unit and finished the game with 28 assists. That's a new trend for them: they were averaging 10.7 assists per game earlier this season, but in their last five matches they've averaged 16.4.

Meanwhile, Cal Poly entered their game against CSNorthridge on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Cal Poly took a 102-91 hit to the loss column at the hands of CSNorthridge. The Mustangs have struggled against the Matadors recently, as the game was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

San Jose State's victory ended a five-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 5-6. As for Cal Poly, they now also have a losing record at 5-6.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: San Jose State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.2 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Cal Poly, though, as they've been averaging 17.6. Given San Jose State's sizable advantage in that area, Cal Poly will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, San Jose State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. Be careful betting them against the spread as while they're 6-3 ATS overall, they're only 0-1 when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

San Jose State is a 5-point favorite against Cal Poly, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Spartans, as the game opened with the Spartans as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

Series History

Cal Poly has won 2 out of their last 3 games against San Jose State.