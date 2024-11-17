Who's Playing

UCSB Gauchos @ San Jose State Spartans

Current Records: UCSB 3-0, San Jose State 0-3

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Provident Credit Union Event Center -- San Jose, California

What to Know

San Jose State will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the UCSB Gauchos at 5:00 p.m. ET at Provident Credit Union Event Center. The Spartans have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with ten defeats in a row dating back to last season, San Jose State finally turned things around against Life-Pacific on Monday. They claimed a resounding 93-56 victory over the Warriors. The Spartans' offense stepped up their game for this one, as that was the most points they've scored all season.

San Jose State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, UCSB waltzed into their game on Wednesday with two straight wins... but they left with three. They came out on top against the Bulldogs by a score of 91-86. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

UCSB got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Stephan Swenson out in front who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points plus six assists and two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Deuce Turner, who had 24 points.

San Jose State made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 0-3. As for UCSB, their victory bumped their record up to 3-0.

Odds

UCSB is a solid 6.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

