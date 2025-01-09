Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: Oregon State 12-4, Santa Clara 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Oregon State Beavers and the Santa Clara Broncos are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Leavey Center. The Beavers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.1 points per game this season.

Oregon State took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Saturday. They couldn't have asked for a better start to 2025 than the 81-54 blowout they got against San Diego. The Beavers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven games by 19 points or more this season.

Among those leading the charge was Michael Rataj, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Kingz, who had 15 points.

Meanwhile, in a tight contest that could have gone either way, Santa Clara made off with an 81-80 win over San Diego.

Carlos Stewart was the offensive standout of the matchup as he posted 20 points. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Johnny O'Neil was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Oregon State pushed their record up to 12-4 with the victory, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Santa Clara, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a massive bump to their 10-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Oregon State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.1 points per game. However, it's not like Santa Clara struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Oregon State is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Oregon State in mind: they have a solid 11-4 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Santa Clara is a solid 6-point favorite against Oregon State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Broncos as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.