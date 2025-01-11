Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Santa Clara Broncos

Current Records: San Fran. 14-4, Santa Clara 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the Santa Clara Broncos and the San Fran. Dons are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leavey Center. The Broncos have insisted on making their lastthree contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-1 during that stretch of close contests.

On Thursday, Santa Clara needed a bit of extra time to put away Oregon State. They skirted by the Beavers 82-81 on a last-minute layup from Tyeree Bryan with 3 seconds left in the third quarter. That's two games straight that the Broncos have won by just one point.

Elijah Mahi and Adama-Alpha Bal were among the main playmakers for Santa Clara as the former went 10 for 15 en route to 21 points plus six rebounds and five assists and the latter had 19 points. Those five assists gave Mahi a new career-high.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for San Fran., who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They came out on top against Portland by a score of 81-72 on Thursday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Fran. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Malik Thomas, who posted 19 points plus two steals. Marcus Williams was another key player, going 8 for 12 en route to 17 points plus three steals and two blocks.

San Fran. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive games.

Santa Clara is on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for San Fran., they pushed their record up to 14-4 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Santa Clara hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.2 points per game. However, it's not like San Fran. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Santa Clara is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Odds

Santa Clara is a 3-point favorite against San Fran., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Santa Clara.