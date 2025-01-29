Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Charleston Southern 6-16, SC Upstate 5-17

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 6 p.m. ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina

G.B. Hodge Center -- Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Charleston Southern and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2019, but not for long. Both will face off in a Big South battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Buccaneers are no doubt hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, Charleston Southern came up short against UNC-Ash. and fell 69-61.

Charleston Southern struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They are 1-3 when they just don't pass the ball.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight defeat. There's no need to mince words: SC Upstate lost to Longwood, and SC Upstate lost bad. The score wound up at 80-54. The match was a close 32-30 at the break, but unfortunately for the Spartans it sure didn't stay that way.

Charleston Southern's loss dropped their record down to 6-16. As for SC Upstate, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-17.

Charleston Southern skirted past SC Upstate 63-60 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Charleston Southern repeat their success, or does SC Upstate have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC Upstate and Charleston Southern both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.