Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ SC Upstate Spartans

Current Records: Radford 11-6, SC Upstate 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

SC Upstate will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at G.B. Hodge Center. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Having struggled with four losses in a row, SC Upstate finally turned things around against Presbyterian on Wednesday. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Blue Hose.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 58 points in their last contest, Radford made sure to put some points up on the board against Winthrop on Saturday. Everything went Radford's way against Winthrop as Radford made off with an 87-67 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 46-26.

SC Upstate's victory bumped their record up to 5-12. As for Radford, their win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-6.

Both pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, Radford is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be SC Upstate's seventh straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-3 against the spread).

SC Upstate came up short against Radford in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, falling 67-60. Will SC Upstate have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Radford is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Highlanders as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Radford has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.