Who's Playing

TX A&M-CC Islanders @ SE Louisiana Lions

Current Records: TX A&M-CC 8-6, SE Louisiana 6-7

How To Watch

What to Know

TX A&M-CC and SE Louisiana are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Pride Roofing University Center. The Islanders are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

TX A&M-CC will roll into the matchup after a wild two-game stretch: they only put up 51 points two weeks ago, then bounced right back against Schreiner on Sunday. TX A&M-CC blew past Schreiner, posting a 103-44 win. The Islanders have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matches by 19 points or more this season.

TX A&M-CC was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Schreiner only posted six.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, SE Louisiana faltered in their game on Monday. They were dealt a punishing 79-51 loss at the hands of McNeese. The contest marked the Lions' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

TX A&M-CC's victory bumped their record up to 8-6. As for SE Louisiana, they now have a losing record at 6-7.

Going forward, TX A&M-CC is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

TX A&M-CC was able to grind out a solid win over SE Louisiana when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 80-68. The rematch might be a little tougher for TX A&M-CC since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

TX A&M-CC is a slight 1.5-point favorite against SE Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

Series History

SE Louisiana and TX A&M-CC both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.