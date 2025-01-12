Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Abilene Christian Wildcats @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Abilene Christian 8-8, Seattle 5-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Abilene Christian Wildcats and the Seattle Redhawks are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena. The Wildcats are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

Abilene Christian is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 64-53 to Utah Valley on Saturday. The contest marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Even though they lost, Abilene Christian smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Utah Valley only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Seattle didn't have quite enough to beat Cal Baptist on Saturday and fell 61-59. That's two games in a row now that the Redhawks have lost by exactly two points.

Abilene Christian's loss dropped their record down to 8-8. As for Seattle, they have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-10 record this season.

Abilene Christian is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last seven times they've played.

Abilene Christian beat Seattle 64-59 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Abilene Christian since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Seattle is a big 9-point favorite against Abilene Christian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Redhawks as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

Series History

Abilene Christian has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Seattle.