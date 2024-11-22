Who's Playing

Northwest Eagles @ Seattle Redhawks

Current Records: Northwest 0-5, Seattle 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

Seattle is 6-0 against Northwest since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Seattle Redhawks will host the Northwest Eagles at 10:00 p.m. ET at Redhawk Center. The Redhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Seattle finally turned things around against UC San Diego on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tritons by a score of 84-71.

Meanwhile, Northwest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Montana State on the road and fell 93-35. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-15.

Seattle made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-3. As for Northwest, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

Everything came up roses for Seattle against Northwest in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 101-46 victory. In that contest, Seattle amassed a halftime lead of 52-24, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Series History

Seattle has won all of the games they've played against Northwest in the last 9 years.