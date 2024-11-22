Who's Playing
Northwest Eagles @ Seattle Redhawks
Current Records: Northwest 0-5, Seattle 1-3
How To Watch
- When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Redhawk Center -- Seattle, Washington
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
Seattle is 6-0 against Northwest since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Seattle Redhawks will host the Northwest Eagles at 10:00 p.m. ET at Redhawk Center. The Redhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.2 points per game this season.
Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Seattle finally turned things around against UC San Diego on Saturday. They came out on top against the Tritons by a score of 84-71.
Meanwhile, Northwest's recent rough patch got a bit rougher last Monday after their eighth straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Montana State on the road and fell 93-35. The Eagles were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-15.
Seattle made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-3. As for Northwest, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.
Everything came up roses for Seattle against Northwest in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the team secured a 101-46 victory. In that contest, Seattle amassed a halftime lead of 52-24, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.
Series History
Seattle has won all of the games they've played against Northwest in the last 9 years.
- Dec 09, 2023 - Seattle 101 vs. Northwest 46
- Dec 22, 2021 - Seattle 100 vs. Northwest 68
- Dec 13, 2020 - Seattle 89 vs. Northwest 40
- Nov 28, 2018 - Seattle 107 vs. Northwest 72
- Dec 01, 2016 - Seattle 82 vs. Northwest 65
- Dec 17, 2015 - Seattle 98 vs. Northwest 36