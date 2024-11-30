Halftime Report

Monmouth is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Monmouth leads 29-27 over Seton Hall.

Monmouth entered the match with nine straight losses and they're well on their way to making it ten. Can they turn things around, or will Seton Hall hand them another defeat? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Monmouth Hawks @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: Monmouth 0-8, Seton Hall 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.78

What to Know

After three games on the road, Seton Hall is heading back home. They will welcome the Monmouth Hawks at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Pirates will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Sunday, Seton Hall narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past FAU 63-61.

Meanwhile, Monmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their ninth straight loss dating back to last season. They took a 71-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of Presbyterian. The Hawks didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Jack Collins put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 25 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. His performance made up for a slower game against SF Austin last Friday.

Seton Hall now has a winning record of 4-3. As for Monmouth, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-8.

Seton Hall beat Monmouth 70-61 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Does Seton Hall have another victory up their sleeve, or will Monmouth turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 14-point favorite against Monmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 14.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 128 points.

Series History

Seton Hall has won all of the games they've played against Monmouth in the last 7 years.