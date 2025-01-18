Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Seton Hall Pirates

Current Records: St. John's 15-3, Seton Hall 6-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center -- Newark, New Jersey TV: Fox Sports 1

What to Know

After two games on the road, Seton Hall is heading back home. They and the St. John's Red Storm will face off in a Big East battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prudential Center.

On Wednesday, Seton Hall came up short against Butler and fell 82-77.

Despite their loss, Seton Hall saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Chaunce Jenkins, who went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Jenkins a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%). Scotty Middleton was another key player, scoring 14 points.

Seton Hall struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, St. John's had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They walked away with a 63-58 victory over the Hoyas.

Aaron Scott was the offensive standout of the matchup as he shot 4-for-7 from long range and almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Kadary Richmond, who had ten points in addition to eight assists and three steals.

Seton Hall's defeat was their seventh straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 6-11. As for St. John's, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-3 record this season.

Seton Hall might still be hurting after the devastating 91-72 loss they got from St. John's in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. Will Seton Hall have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Seton Hall has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.