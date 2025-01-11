Who's Playing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SIUE Cougars

Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-7, SIUE 10-6

What to Know

We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Golden Eagles come in on five and the Cougars on three.

Last Thursday, Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 69-64.

Tennessee Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, SIUE posted their closest victory since February 1, 2024 on Tuesday. They had just enough and edged Eastern Illinois out 60-57. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Tennessee Tech's win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for SIUE, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6.

Tennessee Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Tennessee Tech and SIUE were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, but Tennessee Tech came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Can Tennessee Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

SIUE is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138 points.

Series History

SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.