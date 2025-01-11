Who's Playing
Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles @ SIUE Cougars
Current Records: Tennessee Tech 9-7, SIUE 10-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: First Community Arena -- Edwardsville, Illinois
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $26.25
What to Know
We've got another exciting Ohio Valley matchup on schedule as the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the SIUE Cougars are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at First Community Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Golden Eagles come in on five and the Cougars on three.
Last Thursday, Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 69-64.
Tennessee Tech smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.
Meanwhile, SIUE posted their closest victory since February 1, 2024 on Tuesday. They had just enough and edged Eastern Illinois out 60-57. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.
Tennessee Tech's win bumped their record up to 9-7. As for SIUE, their victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6.
Tennessee Tech is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.
Tennessee Tech and SIUE were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, but Tennessee Tech came up empty-handed after a 78-77 defeat. Can Tennessee Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
SIUE is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Tennessee Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 5-point favorite.
The over/under is 138 points.
Series History
SIUE has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Tennessee Tech.
- Feb 22, 2024 - SIUE 78 vs. Tennessee Tech 77
- Jan 27, 2024 - SIUE 74 vs. Tennessee Tech 57
- Jan 26, 2023 - Tennessee Tech 80 vs. SIUE 68
- Dec 29, 2022 - SIUE 64 vs. Tennessee Tech 51
- Feb 12, 2022 - SIUE 61 vs. Tennessee Tech 60
- Jan 20, 2022 - Tennessee Tech 94 vs. SIUE 76
- Feb 11, 2021 - SIUE 81 vs. Tennessee Tech 63
- Jan 16, 2020 - Tennessee Tech 72 vs. SIUE 69
- Feb 28, 2019 - SIUE 76 vs. Tennessee Tech 68
- Jan 10, 2019 - Tennessee Tech 78 vs. SIUE 69