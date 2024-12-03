Who's Playing

Alabama State Hornets @ SMU Mustangs

Current Records: Alabama State 3-4, SMU 6-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Hornets fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Tuesday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the SMU Mustangs at 8:00 p.m. ET at Moody Coliseum. The Hornets are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, Alabama State lost to Cincinnati on the road by a decisive 77-59 margin. The matchup marked the Hornets' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Amarr Knox put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 24 points in addition to five rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, SMU didn't have too much trouble with Wash. State on Wednesday as they won 77-60. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mustangs.

SMU smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Wash. State only pulled down eight.

Alabama State's loss was their tenth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-4. As for SMU, their win bumped their record up to 6-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Alabama State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SMU struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

While only SMU took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, they are probably looking forward to this one considering their 19.5 advantage in the spread. This contest will be Alabama State's fifth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-1 against the spread).

Odds

SMU is a big 19.5-point favorite against Alabama State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.