Who's Playing

Randall Saints @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Randall 0-1, South Dakota 5-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center -- Vermillion, South Dakota

What to Know

After two games on the road, South Dakota is heading back home. They will welcome the Randall Saints at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Coyotes are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.7 points per game this season.

The experts predicted South Dakota would be headed in after a win, but Southern Indiana made sure that didn't happen. South Dakota took a 92-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of Southern Indiana on Friday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though they lost, South Dakota smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Randall had to start their season on the road last Wednesday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 108-49 bruising that Cent. Arkansas dished out last Wednesday. The Saints were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-22.

South Dakota's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Randall, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.