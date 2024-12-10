Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ South Dakota Coyotes

Current Records: Wyoming 5-3, South Dakota 7-4

What to Know

The Wyoming Cowboys' road trip will continue as they head out to face the South Dakota Coyotes at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Cowboys have insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 2-2 during that stretch of close contests.

Last Wednesday, Wyoming didn't have quite enough to beat Utah State and fell 70-67. The Cowboys have struggled against the Aggies recently, as the game was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

Wyoming's loss came about despite a quality game from Obi Agbim, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten assists. Another player making a difference was Kobe Newton, who posted 17 points.

Wyoming struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Utah State pulled down 15.

South Dakota's season wasn't pretty last year but it's starting to look like struggles are in the rearview. They took a 95-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of N. Arizona on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Wyoming's defeat dropped their record down to 5-3. As for South Dakota, their loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 7-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Wyoming has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like South Dakota struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Wyoming is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 2-0-1 against the spread).

Odds

South Dakota is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wyoming, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 158.5 points.

