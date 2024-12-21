Halftime Report

Southern Miss is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 39-34 lead against Marshall.

Southern Miss entered the matchup with three straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it four. Can they turn things around, or will Marshall hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Current Records: Marshall 7-5, Southern Miss 4-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Marshall is preparing for their first Sun Belt matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles will face off at 3:00 p.m. ET at Reed Green Coliseum. The Thundering Herd are no doubt hoping to put an end to an 11-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Marshall is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game on Monday with ease, bagging a 93-63 victory over West Virginia Wesleyan. The Thundering Herd have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four contests by 21 points or more this season.

Marshall was working as a unit and finished the game with 30 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss entered their match against Lamar on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Southern Miss took a 69-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of Lamar. Thanks to that loss, the Golden Eagles now have a three game overall losing streak to go with their drought on the road.

Marshall's win bumped their record up to 7-5. As for Southern Miss, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-7.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Miss struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.8. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Marshall is a 3.5-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Southern Miss.