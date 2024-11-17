Halftime Report

Southern Utah and Neb.-Omaha have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 41-32, Southern Utah has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Southern Utah entered the contest having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will Neb.-Omaha step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Neb.-Omaha Mavericks @ Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Current Records: Neb.-Omaha 2-2, Southern Utah 3-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Neb.-Omaha Mavericks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at America First Event Center. The Mavericks might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 19 turnovers on Thursday.

Last Thursday, Neb.-Omaha came up short against UNLV and fell 80-69.

Despite their loss, Neb.-Omaha saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ja'Sean Glover, who went 6 for 7 en route to 17 points, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Glover a new career-high in threes (five). Less helpful for Neb.-Omaha was Lance Waddles' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Southern Utah had already won three in a row dating back to last season (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 14 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Tuesday. They blew past the Flames, posting a 107-54 win. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-20.

Southern Utah was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bethesda only posted seven.

Neb.-Omaha's defeat dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Southern Utah, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Neb.-Omaha has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Southern Utah struggles in that department as they've been averaging 47.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Neb.-Omaha is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on Southern Utah against the spread have faith in an upset since their 0-1 ATS record can't hold a candle to Neb.-Omaha's 3-0.

Odds

Southern Utah is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Neb.-Omaha, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.