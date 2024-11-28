Who's Playing

Utah State Aggies @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Utah State 5-0, St. Bona. 6-0

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida

State Farm Field House -- Kissimmee, Florida TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Bona. has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Utah State Aggies at 5:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at State Farm Field House. The Bonnies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 77.2 points per game this season.

On Sunday, St. Bona. strolled past Bryant with points to spare, taking the game 85-70.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Noel Brown, who went 9 for 11 en route to 22 points plus seven rebounds. Brown continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Melvin Council Jr., who went 8 for 14 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Utah State came tearing into Friday's game with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 40 points) and they left with even more momentum. They walked away with a 77-69 victory over the Hawkeyes. The 77-point effort marked the Aggies' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Utah State can attribute much of their success to Mason Falslev, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 rebounds. What's more, Falslev also posted a 75% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Another player making a difference was Tucker Anderson, who scored ten points in addition to five rebounds and five steals.

Utah State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 12 offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

St. Bona. pushed their record up to 6-0 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Utah State, their victory bumped their record up to 5-0.

Thursday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Bona. just can't miss this season, having made 47.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Utah State struggles in that department as they've made 53.8% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.