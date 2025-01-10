Who's Playing

Mercyhurst Lakers @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Mercyhurst 7-10, St. Francis 5-11

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the St. Francis Red Flash and the Mercyhurst Lakers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash are limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

Last Sunday, St. Francis opened the new year with a less-than-successful 64-60 defeat to Stonehill.

Meanwhile, Mercyhurst couldn't handle CCSU on Sunday and fell 62-50.

St. Francis' loss dropped their record down to 5-11. As for Mercyhurst, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's game: St. Francis has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Mercyhurst, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1. Given St. Francis' sizable advantage in that area, Mercyhurst will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, St. Francis is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Odds

St. Francis is a 3.5-point favorite against Mercyhurst, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Flash as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.