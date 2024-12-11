Who's Playing

Bryant Bulldogs @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Bryant 6-5, St. John's 7-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Bryant is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 122-63 victory over NV-John. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 68-31.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as NV-John. only posted 15.

Meanwhile, St. John's didn't have too much trouble with Kansas State on Saturday as they won 88-71. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Red Storm.

Zuby Ejiofor was nothing short of spectacular: he dropped a double-double on 28 points and 13 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in offensive rebounds (nine). Another player making a difference was Kadary Richmond, who scored 13 points in addition to six rebounds and three blocks.

Bryant now has a winning record of 6-5. As for St. John's, their win was their eighth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 7-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Bryant has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. John's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.2. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.