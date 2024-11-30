Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Harvard 2-5, St. John's 5-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for St. John's. They will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Harvard Crimson at 5:00 p.m. ET at Carnesecca Arena. The timing is sure in the Red Storm's favor as the team sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Crimson have been banged up by seven consecutive losses on the road also dating back to last season.

St. John's will head into Sunday's contest out to bounce back: they lost a heartbreaker on Sunday after a huge 25-point victory in their prior game. They fell just short of Georgia by a score of 66-63. The game marked the Red Storm's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Zuby Ejiofor, who went 5 for 8 en route to 22 points plus eight rebounds and three steals.

Even though they lost, St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia only pulled down 13.

Meanwhile, Harvard entered their matchup against Massachusetts on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Harvard fell 62-54 to Massachusetts. The contest was a 24-24 toss-up at halftime, but the Crimson couldn't quite close it out.

Harvard's loss came about despite a quality game from Thomas Batties II, who went 7 for 13 en route to 16 points.

St. John's defeat dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Harvard, their loss dropped their record down to 2-5.

Odds

St. John's is a big 26.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Red Storm, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 24.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.