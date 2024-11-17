Who's Playing

New Mexico Lobos @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: New Mexico 3-0, St. John's 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 17, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the New Mexico Lobos at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

St. John's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 143.5, but even that wound up being too high. They blew past Wagner 66-45 on Wednesday. Fans of the Red Storm have seen this all before: every one of the games they've played this season has ended in a blowout of 19+ points.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than RJ Luis Jr., who had 13 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, New Mexico had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.5 points) and they went ahead and made it three on Tuesday. Everything went their way against the Islanders as they made off with a 100-81 victory. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 16.5 in the Lobos' favor.

Among those leading the charge was Donovan Dent, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and ten assists. Kayde Dotson was another key player, going 6 for 7 en route to 18 points plus two steals.

New Mexico was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

St. John's pushed their record up to 3-0 with the win, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season. As for New Mexico, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 3-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. John's hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like New Mexico struggles in that department as they've been averaging 87.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.